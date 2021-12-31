Pat Freiermuth has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has hauled in 422 yards (on 49 catches) with seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 28.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.1% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Freiermuth had 44 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 11.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (32.5).

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Browns.

The Browns are conceding 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.

Freiermuth has recorded 69 receiving yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on seven targets during his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

