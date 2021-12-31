Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Pat Freiermuth has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has hauled in 422 yards (on 49 catches) with seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 28.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.1% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Freiermuth had 44 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 11.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (32.5).
  • Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Browns.
  • The Browns are conceding 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
  • Freiermuth has recorded 69 receiving yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on seven targets during his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

