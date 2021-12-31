Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has hauled in 422 yards (on 49 catches) with seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 28.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.1% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Freiermuth had 44 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 11.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (32.5).
- Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Browns.
- The Browns are conceding 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Freiermuth did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
- Freiermuth has recorded 69 receiving yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on seven targets during his last three games.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Powered By Data Skrive