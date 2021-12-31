The Arkansas Razorbacks will battle the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas' games this season have gone over 48 points nine of 13 times.

In 41.7% of Penn State's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to score 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Razorbacks games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the Razorbacks score 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).

When Arkansas puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks average 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (344.0).

When Arkansas totals more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

This year the Nittany Lions rack up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow (371.3).

In games that Penn State totals more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).

Season Stats