Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Penn State Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over 48 points nine of 13 times.
- In 41.7% of Penn State's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The two teams combine to score 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Razorbacks games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- This year, the Razorbacks score 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).
- When Arkansas puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (344.0).
- When Arkansas totals more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 12 opportunities (25%).
- This year the Nittany Lions rack up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow (371.3).
- In games that Penn State totals more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Penn State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
381.7
371.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.0
9
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
19