December 31, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will look to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) in Week 17.

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Washington's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 3.8 points under the 48.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.0, 2.5 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 1.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
  • In Philadelphia's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Eagles have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).
  • The Eagles put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per contest the Football Team surrender.
  • Philadelphia is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.1 points.
  • The Eagles collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Football Team allow per outing (373.4).
  • When Philadelphia amasses over 373.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Football Team have forced (16).
  • Washington has five wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Football Team average 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.
  • Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.
  • The Football Team rack up 324.3 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 320.2 the Eagles give up.
  • When Washington amasses more than 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Eagles' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • This season, in seven home games, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Philadelphia is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In eight road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

