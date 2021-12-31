The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will look to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) in Week 17.

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 53.3% of Washington's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.8 points under the 48.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.0, 2.5 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 1.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Eagles have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

The Eagles put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per contest the Football Team surrender.

Philadelphia is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.1 points.

The Eagles collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Football Team allow per outing (373.4).

When Philadelphia amasses over 373.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Football Team have forced (16).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has five wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Football Team average 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.

Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.

The Football Team rack up 324.3 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 320.2 the Eagles give up.

When Washington amasses more than 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Eagles' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Washington has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this season.

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, in seven home games, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Philadelphia is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In eight road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total four times.

This season, Eagles away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

