There will be player prop bet markets available for Rashaad Penny ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has taken 71 carries for 389 yards (25.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also has four receptions for 33 yards (2.2 per game).

He has handled 71, or 20.8%, of his team's 342 rushing attempts this season.

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his single career matchup against the Lions, Penny notched zero rushing yards, 68.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Lions.

The Lions allow 127.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

The Lions have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Penny ran for 135 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Penny has rushed for 311 yards (103.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 71 20.8% 389 3 9 20.0% 5.5 Alex Collins 108 31.6% 411 2 13 28.9% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 15.8% 232 3 7 15.6% 4.3 Russell Wilson 33 9.6% 154 1 2 4.4% 4.7

