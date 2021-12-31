Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Rashaad Penny ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny has taken 71 carries for 389 yards (25.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also has four receptions for 33 yards (2.2 per game).
  • He has handled 71, or 20.8%, of his team's 342 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his single career matchup against the Lions, Penny notched zero rushing yards, 68.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Lions.
  • The Lions allow 127.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Lions have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Penny ran for 135 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Penny has rushed for 311 yards (103.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

71

20.8%

389

3

9

20.0%

5.5

Alex Collins

108

31.6%

411

2

13

28.9%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

15.8%

232

3

7

15.6%

4.3

Russell Wilson

33

9.6%

154

1

2

4.4%

4.7

Powered By Data Skrive