Before Rex Burkhead hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 17 matchup sees Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) play the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has had 94 attempts for a team-leading 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards (7.5 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 372 times this season, and he's handled 94 of those attempts (25.3%).

The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Burkhead's 12 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers are 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 11th in the league, conceding 107.3 yards per game.

Burkhead and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Burkhead racked up 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

In his last three games, Burkhead has piled up 49 carries for 230 yards (76.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also hauled in seven passes for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 94 25.3% 356 3 11 24.4% 3.8 David Johnson 62 16.7% 200 0 7 15.6% 3.2 Tyrod Taylor 19 5.1% 151 3 4 8.9% 7.9 Royce Freeman 50 - 144 0 5 - 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive