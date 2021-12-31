Publish date:
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burkhead has had 94 attempts for a team-leading 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards (7.5 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 372 times this season, and he's handled 94 of those attempts (25.3%).
- The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Burkhead's 12 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers are 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are 11th in the league, conceding 107.3 yards per game.
- Burkhead and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Burkhead racked up 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- In his last three games, Burkhead has piled up 49 carries for 230 yards (76.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also hauled in seven passes for 32 yards (10.7 per game).
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
94
25.3%
356
3
11
24.4%
3.8
David Johnson
62
16.7%
200
0
7
15.6%
3.2
Tyrod Taylor
19
5.1%
151
3
4
8.9%
7.9
Royce Freeman
50
-
144
0
5
-
2.9
