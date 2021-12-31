There will be player prop bet markets available for Ricky Seals-Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones' stat line this year features 29 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 17.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 47 times.

Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Seals-Jones has averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Eagles are giving up 228.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time, picking up -4 yards on one reception.

In his last three games, Seals-Jones' six receptions (on 12 targets) have led to 33 receiving yards (11.0 per game).

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 47 9.5% 29 263 2 12 24.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive