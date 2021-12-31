Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones' stat line this year features 29 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 17.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 47 times.
- Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Seals-Jones has averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Eagles are giving up 228.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time, picking up -4 yards on one reception.
- In his last three games, Seals-Jones' six receptions (on 12 targets) have led to 33 receiving yards (11.0 per game).
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
47
9.5%
29
263
2
12
24.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
