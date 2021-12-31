Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has hauled in 41 catches for 550 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 36.7 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 10.7% of the 642 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
- Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 22.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Gronkowski, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are giving up 267.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Gronkowski was targeted two times and picked up 23 yards on one reception.
- Gronkowski's eight grabs have gotten him 114 yards (38.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
