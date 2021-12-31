There will be player prop betting options available for Rob Gronkowski ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take on the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has hauled in 41 catches for 550 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 36.7 receiving yards.

So far this season, 10.7% of the 642 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 22.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Gronkowski, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are giving up 267.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Gronkowski was targeted two times and picked up 23 yards on one reception.

Gronkowski's eight grabs have gotten him 114 yards (38.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

