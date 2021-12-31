Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Rob Gronkowski ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take on the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has hauled in 41 catches for 550 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 36.7 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 10.7% of the 642 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
  • Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 22.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Gronkowski, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are giving up 267.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Gronkowski was targeted two times and picked up 23 yards on one reception.
  • Gronkowski's eight grabs have gotten him 114 yards (38.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

Powered By Data Skrive