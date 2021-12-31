Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has caught 44 passes on 99 targets for 459 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 30.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.7% of the 530 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Anderson has averaged 48 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Saints, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Saints, Anderson has not had a TD catch.
- The 252.2 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Anderson was targeted 10 times and totaled 58 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Anderson has put together 171 yards (on 15 grabs) and one touchdown.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.3%
18
250
1
2
4.3%
