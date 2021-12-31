Before Robby Anderson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has caught 44 passes on 99 targets for 459 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 30.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.7% of the 530 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Anderson has averaged 48 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Saints, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four matchups versus the Saints, Anderson has not had a TD catch.

The 252.2 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Anderson was targeted 10 times and totaled 58 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Anderson has put together 171 yards (on 15 grabs) and one touchdown.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive