December 31, 2021
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before Robby Anderson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has caught 44 passes on 99 targets for 459 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 30.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.7% of the 530 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Anderson has averaged 48 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Saints, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Saints, Anderson has not had a TD catch.
  • The 252.2 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Anderson was targeted 10 times and totaled 58 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Anderson has put together 171 yards (on 15 grabs) and one touchdown.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.3%

18

250

1

2

4.3%

