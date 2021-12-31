Ronald Jones II has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 402 rushing yards on 91 attempts (26.8 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.

He also has 63 receiving yards (4.2 per game) on nine catches.

His team has run the ball 344 times this season, and he's handled 91 of those attempts (26.5%).

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 30th in the NFL, giving up 141.3 yards per game.

This year the Jets have conceded 27 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 65-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 20 times while scoring one touchdown.

He added two receptions for 16 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 91 26.5% 402 4 13 19.7% 4.4 Leonard Fournette 180 52.3% 812 8 40 60.6% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 18 5.2% 120 1 1 1.5% 6.7 Le'Veon Bell 33 - 82 2 5 - 2.5

