Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Ronald Jones II has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 402 rushing yards on 91 attempts (26.8 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
  • He also has 63 receiving yards (4.2 per game) on nine catches.
  • His team has run the ball 344 times this season, and he's handled 91 of those attempts (26.5%).
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 30th in the NFL, giving up 141.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Jets have conceded 27 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 65-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 20 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added two receptions for 16 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

91

26.5%

402

4

13

19.7%

4.4

Leonard Fournette

180

52.3%

812

8

40

60.6%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

18

5.2%

120

1

1

1.5%

6.7

Le'Veon Bell

33

-

82

2

5

-

2.5

Powered By Data Skrive