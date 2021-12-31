Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has 54 receptions (76 targets) for 594 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

Gage has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 184.2 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Gage was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 39 yards.

Gage's stat line over his last three games shows 16 grabs for 194 yards and one touchdown. He put up 64.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 23 times.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive