December 31, 2021
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has 54 receptions (76 targets) for 594 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.
  • Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • Gage has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The 184.2 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Gage was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 39 yards.
  • Gage's stat line over his last three games shows 16 grabs for 194 yards and one touchdown. He put up 64.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 23 times.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

