There will be player prop betting options available for Russell Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 2,639 yards (175.9 ypg), completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson has attempted 34 of his 345 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions, 12.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson had multiple touchdown passes in both of those matchups against the Lions.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions are conceding 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also carried the ball two times for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the ground.

Over his last three games, Wilson has put up 597 passing yards (199.0 per game) while going 50-for-86 (58.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9%

