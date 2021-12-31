Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Tannehill has recorded 3,327 passing yards (221.8 per game) while completing 321 of 481 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 265 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 49 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Titans have called a pass in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill has attempted 70 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Miami

The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Tannehill completed 75.9% of his passes for 209 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Tannehill added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.

Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg), completing 70.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three games.

He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0%

