December 31, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Tannehill has recorded 3,327 passing yards (221.8 per game) while completing 321 of 481 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 265 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 49 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill has attempted 70 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Tannehill completed 75.9% of his passes for 209 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Tannehill added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg), completing 70.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

