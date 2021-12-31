Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Tannehill has recorded 3,327 passing yards (221.8 per game) while completing 321 of 481 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 265 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 49 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
- The Titans have called a pass in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill has attempted 70 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Tannehill completed 75.9% of his passes for 209 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Tannehill added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.
- Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg), completing 70.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 23.0 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
Powered By Data Skrive