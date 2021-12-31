Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold leads Carolina with 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (197-of-338) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 196 rushing yards on 38 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 13.1 yards per game.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Darnold recorded 305 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints, 118.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.
- The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.
- Darnold tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 46.9% of his passes (15-of-32), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
