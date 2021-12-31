Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold leads Carolina with 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (197-of-338) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He has tacked on 196 rushing yards on 38 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 13.1 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Darnold recorded 305 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints, 118.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.

Darnold tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.

In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 46.9% of his passes (15-of-32), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

