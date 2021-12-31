Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold leads Carolina with 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (197-of-338) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 196 rushing yards on 38 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 13.1 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Darnold recorded 305 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints, 118.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.
  • The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.
  • Darnold tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 46.9% of his passes (15-of-32), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

