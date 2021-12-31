The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and Houston Texans (4-11) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.0 more than the 44 total in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 3.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 7-8-0 against the spread this year.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The 49ers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans give up (26.7).

When San Francisco puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The 49ers collect just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1) than the Texans allow per contest (380.9).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 380.9 yards.

This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

So far this year, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 12.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Houston's games this season have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Texans score 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers give up (22.3).

When Houston puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Texans average 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (318.9).

Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team picks up more than 318.9 yards.

The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (17).

Home and road insights

San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.

In four of seven home games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.

49ers home games this season average 48.2 total points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Houston is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.

In seven away games this year, Houston has hit the over twice.

Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (44).

