December 31, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and Houston Texans (4-11) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.0 more than the 44 total in this contest.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 3.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco is 7-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The 49ers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans give up (26.7).
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1) than the Texans allow per contest (380.9).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).
  • Houston has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • So far this year, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 12.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Houston's games this season have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Texans score 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers give up (22.3).
  • When Houston puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Texans average 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (318.9).
  • Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team picks up more than 318.9 yards.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (17).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.
  • In four of seven home games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.2 total points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Houston is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.
  • In seven away games this year, Houston has hit the over twice.
  • Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (44).

