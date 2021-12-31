Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) play the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has put up 461 rushing yards on 130 carries (30.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
  • He also averages 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards against the Bears, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley, in three matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.
  • The Bears give up 124.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Barkley rushed 15 times for 32 yards.
  • In his last three games, Barkley has collected 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) on 46 carries.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive