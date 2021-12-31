Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has put up 461 rushing yards on 130 carries (30.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- He also averages 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his three career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards against the Bears, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley, in three matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.
- The Bears give up 124.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Barkley rushed 15 times for 32 yards.
- In his last three games, Barkley has collected 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) on 46 carries.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
130
36.7%
461
2
11
24.4%
3.5
Devontae Booker
119
33.6%
533
2
15
33.3%
4.5
Daniel Jones
62
17.5%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.8%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
