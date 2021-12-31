In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) play the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has put up 461 rushing yards on 130 carries (30.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

He also averages 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (36.7%).

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his three career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards against the Bears, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley, in three matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.

The Bears give up 124.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Barkley rushed 15 times for 32 yards.

In his last three games, Barkley has collected 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) on 46 carries.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

