An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) taking the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Seattle's games this season have gone over 42.5 points nine of 15 times.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.0, 4.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Seattle has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Seahawks average 5.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Lions surrender (25.7).

Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Seahawks rack up 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2), than the Lions allow per matchup (372.1).

When Seattle totals over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (16).

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 15 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 8-2 in their 10 games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions put up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).

When Detroit scores more than 20.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Lions rack up 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks give up.

When Detroit amasses more than 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this season.

This season, Seahawks home games average 46.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

In away games, Detroit is 0-7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in eight away games this year.

Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

