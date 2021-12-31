Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) taking the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Seattle's games this season have gone over 42.5 points nine of 15 times.
  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.0, 4.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Seattle has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Seattle has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Seahawks average 5.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Lions surrender (25.7).
  • Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2), than the Lions allow per matchup (372.1).
  • When Seattle totals over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (16).
  • In Detroit's 15 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 8-2 in their 10 games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions put up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).
  • When Detroit scores more than 20.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Lions rack up 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks give up.
  • When Detroit amasses more than 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Seattle is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this season.
  • This season, Seahawks home games average 46.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • In away games, Detroit is 0-7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • Detroit has gone over the total twice in eight away games this year.
  • Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

