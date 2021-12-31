Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Sony Michel's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has 168 rushing attempts for a team-leading 728 yards (48.5 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his one career matchup against the Ravens, Michel recorded 18 rushing yards, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Michel will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Michel rushed for 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Michel has rushed for 302 yards on 65 carries (100.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

