Before placing any wagers on Sony Michel's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has 168 rushing attempts for a team-leading 728 yards (48.5 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his one career matchup against the Ravens, Michel recorded 18 rushing yards, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

Michel will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Michel rushed for 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Michel has rushed for 302 yards on 65 carries (100.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

