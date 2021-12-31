Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has hauled in 89 catches for 1,092 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 141 times, and averages 72.8 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs (29 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
  • Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times, totaling 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Diggs has 18 receptions (33 targets) for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

