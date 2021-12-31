Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has hauled in 89 catches for 1,092 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 141 times, and averages 72.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs (29 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).

Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times, totaling 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Diggs has 18 receptions (33 targets) for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

