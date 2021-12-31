Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has hauled in 89 catches for 1,092 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 141 times, and averages 72.8 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 24.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs (29 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
- Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times, totaling 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Diggs has 18 receptions (33 targets) for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
