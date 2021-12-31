The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) will clash with the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in nine of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points under the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.1, 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets give up (29.9).

Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.

The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per matchup (391.3).

When Tampa Bay churns out more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has five wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

New York's games this year have hit the over nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

The Jets average just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Jets average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (329.6).

New York is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 329.6 yards.

The Jets have 26 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

New York has hit the over in five of eight home games this year.

This season, Jets home games average 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home.

In eight away games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

