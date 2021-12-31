Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) will clash with the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in nine of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.2 points under the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.1, 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buccaneers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets give up (29.9).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per matchup (391.3).
  • When Tampa Bay churns out more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • New York has five wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).
  • The Jets average just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).
  • New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Jets average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (329.6).
  • New York is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 329.6 yards.
  • The Jets have 26 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • New York has hit the over in five of eight home games this year.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home.
  • In eight away games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

