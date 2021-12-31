In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tavon Austin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Austin has racked up 211 receiving yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 34 targets.

Austin has been the target of 34 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 6.2% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Austin has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Austin put up zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.

Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

This week Austin will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Austin put together a 68-yard performance against the Jets last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.

Austin has caught 10 passes (15 targets) for 96 yards (32.0 per game) over his last three outings.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tavon Austin 34 6.2% 21 211 1 2 4.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

