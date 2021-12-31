Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tavon Austin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Austin has racked up 211 receiving yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 34 targets.
  • Austin has been the target of 34 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 6.2% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Austin has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Austin put up zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
  • Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • This week Austin will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Austin put together a 68-yard performance against the Jets last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Austin has caught 10 passes (15 targets) for 96 yards (32.0 per game) over his last three outings.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tavon Austin

34

6.2%

21

211

1

2

4.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

