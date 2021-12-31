Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Taylor Heinicke and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Heinicke has recorded 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while completing 285 of 440 passes (64.8% completion percentage), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 296 rushing yards on 56 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
  • Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 190.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Heinicke racked up 121 yards while completing 31.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) on 18-of-47 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive