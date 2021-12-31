In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Taylor Heinicke and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Heinicke has recorded 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while completing 285 of 440 passes (64.8% completion percentage), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's tacked on 296 rushing yards on 56 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.

Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 190.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Heinicke racked up 121 yards while completing 31.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) on 18-of-47 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

