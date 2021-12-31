Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Heinicke has recorded 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while completing 285 of 440 passes (64.8% completion percentage), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's tacked on 296 rushing yards on 56 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
- Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 190.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.
- The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Heinicke racked up 121 yards while completing 31.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) on 18-of-47 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
