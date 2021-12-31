Taysom Hill has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Hill has recorded 649 passing yards (43.3 per game) while going 54-for-97 (55.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 311 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Hill has attempted six of his 97 passes in the red zone, accounting for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Hill's zero passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 187.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill has no touchdown passes against the Panthers over that time.

The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Hill has 329 passing yards (109.7 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 58.3% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 106 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2%

