Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Hill has recorded 649 passing yards (43.3 per game) while going 54-for-97 (55.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 311 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
- The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hill has attempted six of his 97 passes in the red zone, accounting for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Hill's zero passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 187.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill has no touchdown passes against the Panthers over that time.
- The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Hill has 329 passing yards (109.7 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 58.3% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 106 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
