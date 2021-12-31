Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Taysom Hill has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Hill has recorded 649 passing yards (43.3 per game) while going 54-for-97 (55.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 311 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hill has attempted six of his 97 passes in the red zone, accounting for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Hill's zero passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 187.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill has no touchdown passes against the Panthers over that time.
  • The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Hill has 329 passing yards (109.7 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 58.3% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 106 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

