Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Bridgewater has collected 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (7.1 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
- Bridgewater has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In two matchups against the Chargers, Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game, 5.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.
- In his last three games, Bridgewater has thrown for 277 yards (92.3 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes (30-of-47), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
