Teddy Bridgewater has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (7-8) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Bridgewater has collected 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (7.1 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Chargers, Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game, 5.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.

In his last three games, Bridgewater has thrown for 277 yards (92.3 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes (30-of-47), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5%

