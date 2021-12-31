Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Tee Higgins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has hauled in 71 passes for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 105 times, and is averaging 68.6 yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 105 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
  • Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times, picking up 194 yards on 12 receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Higgins has caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 331 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

