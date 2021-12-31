Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has hauled in 71 passes for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 105 times, and is averaging 68.6 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 105 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times, picking up 194 yards on 12 receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Higgins has caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 331 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 110.3 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
