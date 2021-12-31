Before Tee Higgins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has hauled in 71 passes for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 105 times, and is averaging 68.6 yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 105 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times, picking up 194 yards on 12 receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Higgins has caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 331 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

