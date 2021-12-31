The Miami Dolphins (8-7) carry a seven-game winning run into a Week 17 clash against the Tennessee Titans (10-5).

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 53.3% of Miami's games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 39.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 9.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 9-6-0 this year.

So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Titans score just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (21.0).

When Tennessee scores more than 21.0 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Titans average only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6), than the Dolphins give up per outing (336.7).

Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 336.7 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, two more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (23).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).

This season the Dolphins put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Titans allow (21.7).

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.

The Dolphins collect 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans give up (333.2).

In games that Miami amasses over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times, four more than the Titans' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 6-2 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1).

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 9.2 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

In away games, Miami is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Miami has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.

This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 5.4 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

