December 31, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) carry a seven-game winning run into a Week 17 clash against the Tennessee Titans (10-5).

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 53.3% of Miami's games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 39.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 9.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 9-6-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Titans score just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (21.0).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 21.0 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Titans average only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6), than the Dolphins give up per outing (336.7).
  • Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 336.7 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, two more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (23).
  • Miami has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).
  • This season the Dolphins put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Titans allow (21.7).
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.
  • The Dolphins collect 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans give up (333.2).
  • In games that Miami amasses over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times, four more than the Titans' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 6-2 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 9.2 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
  • In away games, Miami is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Miami has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 5.4 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

