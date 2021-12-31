Terry McLaurin has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's team-high 899 receiving yards (59.9 per game) have come on 66 catches (116 targets) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

McLaurin's 81.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 21.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times, picking up 40 yards on three receptions.

McLaurin's five receptions over his last three outings have yielded 91 yards (30.3 ypg). He's been targeted 13 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

