Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's team-high 899 receiving yards (59.9 per game) have come on 66 catches (116 targets) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- McLaurin's 81.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 21.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times, picking up 40 yards on three receptions.
- McLaurin's five receptions over his last three outings have yielded 91 yards (30.3 ypg). He's been targeted 13 times.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
