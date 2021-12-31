Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Terry McLaurin has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's team-high 899 receiving yards (59.9 per game) have come on 66 catches (116 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • McLaurin's 81.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 21.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times, picking up 40 yards on three receptions.
  • McLaurin's five receptions over his last three outings have yielded 91 yards (30.3 ypg). He's been targeted 13 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

