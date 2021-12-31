Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Texas A&M Aggies will battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

  • Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this year.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per contest the Demon Deacons allow.
  • When Texas A&M puts up more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (424.2).
  • In games that Texas A&M churns out more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .
  • Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Wake Forest has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).
  • When Wake Forest scores more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up per outing (327.5).
  • In games that Wake Forest picks up over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27