The Texas A&M Aggies will battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this year.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per contest the Demon Deacons allow.

When Texas A&M puts up more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (424.2).

In games that Texas A&M churns out more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons rack up 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).

When Wake Forest scores more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up per outing (327.5).

In games that Wake Forest picks up over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).

