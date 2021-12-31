Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 4,580 yards (305.3 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady accounts for 61.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 109 of his 632 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 51.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Jets, while throwing multiple TDs in seven games.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are giving up 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Brady went 18-for-30 (60.0%) for 232 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Brady added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per attempt.
  • Over his last three games, Brady has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while connecting on 75 of 124 passes (60.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's added 29 rushing yards on nine carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

