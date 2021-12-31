In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 4,580 yards (305.3 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady accounts for 61.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 109 of his 632 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New York

In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 51.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Jets, while throwing multiple TDs in seven games.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are giving up 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Brady went 18-for-30 (60.0%) for 232 yards with one touchdown pass.

Brady added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per attempt.

Over his last three games, Brady has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while connecting on 75 of 124 passes (60.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.

He's added 29 rushing yards on nine carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

