Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 4,580 yards (305.3 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady accounts for 61.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 109 of his 632 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 51.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Jets, while throwing multiple TDs in seven games.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are giving up 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Brady went 18-for-30 (60.0%) for 232 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Brady added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per attempt.
- Over his last three games, Brady has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while connecting on 75 of 124 passes (60.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's added 29 rushing yards on nine carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive