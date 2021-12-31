Publish date:
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pollard has 710 rushing yards (47.3 ypg) on 127 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 19.2 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 288 yards.
- He has handled 127, or 30.0%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his single career matchup against the Cardinals, Pollard had 31 rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.7 yards per game.
- Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Pollard carried the ball eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
- Pollard also racked up 16 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Pollard has racked up 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 attempts.
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
127
30.0%
710
2
15
22.7%
5.6
Ezekiel Elliott
210
49.5%
899
10
34
51.5%
4.3
Dak Prescott
43
10.1%
126
1
14
21.2%
2.9
Corey Clement
26
6.1%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
