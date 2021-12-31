In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has 710 rushing yards (47.3 ypg) on 127 carries, with two touchdowns.

He also averages 19.2 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 288 yards.

He has handled 127, or 30.0%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his single career matchup against the Cardinals, Pollard had 31 rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.7 yards per game.

Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Pollard carried the ball eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Pollard also racked up 16 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Pollard has racked up 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 attempts.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

