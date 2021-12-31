Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has caught 83 passes on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.

Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kelce's 95 receiving yards total is 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.

Kelce's 13 receptions during his last three games have turned into 218 yards (72.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

Powered By Data Skrive