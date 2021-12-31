Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has caught 83 passes on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kelce's 95 receiving yards total is 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • Kelce's 13 receptions during his last three games have turned into 218 yards (72.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

