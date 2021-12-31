Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has caught 83 passes on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kelce's 95 receiving yards total is 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.
- Kelce's 13 receptions during his last three games have turned into 218 yards (72.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
