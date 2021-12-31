Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) and has a 58.7% completion percentage this year (319-of-543) while throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He also adds 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence accounts for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 543 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New England
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 280 yards.
- Lawrence tacked on six carries for 37 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Lawrence has passed for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his throws (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions (237.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
