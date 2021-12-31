Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Trevor Lawrence has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) and has a 58.7% completion percentage this year (319-of-543) while throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He also adds 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence accounts for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 543 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New England

  • This week Lawrence will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 280 yards.
  • Lawrence tacked on six carries for 37 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Lawrence has passed for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his throws (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions (237.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive