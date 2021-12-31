Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Tua Tagovailoa has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,339 yards while completing 70.1% of his passes (230-of-328), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (155.9 per game).
  • He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Tagovailoa completed 73.1% of his pass attempts for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while completing 65 of 94 passes (69.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive