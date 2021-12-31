Tua Tagovailoa has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,339 yards while completing 70.1% of his passes (230-of-328), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (155.9 per game).

He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Tagovailoa completed 73.1% of his pass attempts for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while completing 65 of 94 passes (69.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive