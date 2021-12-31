Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,339 yards while completing 70.1% of his passes (230-of-328), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (155.9 per game).
- He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Tagovailoa completed 73.1% of his pass attempts for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while completing 65 of 94 passes (69.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
