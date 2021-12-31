Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 88 targets have resulted in 63 grabs for 792 yards (52.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Boyd has been the target of 18.1% (88 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Boyd had 27 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Boyd caught three passes for 85 yards (28.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Boyd has hauled in 12 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times and averages 78.7 receiving yards.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
