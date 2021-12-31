There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 88 targets have resulted in 63 grabs for 792 yards (52.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Boyd has been the target of 18.1% (88 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Boyd had 27 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.2 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Boyd caught three passes for 85 yards (28.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Boyd has hauled in 12 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times and averages 78.7 receiving yards.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive