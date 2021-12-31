Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin's 74 targets have resulted in 54 grabs for 540 yards (36.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Conklin has been the target of 74 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
- Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Conklin's five receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Packers are 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conklin, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Conklin reeled in four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.
- Conklin has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 71 yards over his last three games, averaging 23.7 yards per game.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
