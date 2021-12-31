Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Conklin, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. NFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin's 74 targets have resulted in 54 grabs for 540 yards (36.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Conklin has been the target of 74 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
  • Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Conklin's five receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Packers are 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Conklin reeled in four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Conklin has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 71 yards over his last three games, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive