Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Conklin, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. NFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin's 74 targets have resulted in 54 grabs for 540 yards (36.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Conklin has been the target of 74 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Conklin's five receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Packers are 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Conklin reeled in four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.

Conklin has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 71 yards over his last three games, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5% Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3%

