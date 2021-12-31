In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has hauled in 65 passes and leads his team with 1,053 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 99 times, and averages 70.2 yards per game.

Lockett has been the target of 22.5% (99 total) of his team's 440 passing attempts this season.

Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Lockett totaled 34 receiving yards in only career matchup, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions are conceding 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.

Over his last three outings, Lockett has eight catches (on 15 targets) for 172 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

