Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has hauled in 65 passes and leads his team with 1,053 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 99 times, and averages 70.2 yards per game.
  • Lockett has been the target of 22.5% (99 total) of his team's 440 passing attempts this season.
  • Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Lockett totaled 34 receiving yards in only career matchup, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions are conceding 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Lockett has eight catches (on 15 targets) for 172 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

Freddie Swain

37

8.4%

22

253

3

4

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive