Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyreek Hill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has reeled in 104 balls, with a team-high 1,197 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 146 times, and is averaging 79.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 24.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill collected 68 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 19 yards.

Hill has recorded 243 receiving yards (81.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

