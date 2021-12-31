Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyreek Hill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has reeled in 104 balls, with a team-high 1,197 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 146 times, and is averaging 79.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 24.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill collected 68 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 19 yards.
  • Hill has recorded 243 receiving yards (81.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

