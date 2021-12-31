Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has reeled in 104 balls, with a team-high 1,197 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 146 times, and is averaging 79.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 24.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Hill collected 68 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 19 yards.
- Hill has recorded 243 receiving yards (81.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
