December 31, 2021
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has reeled in 44 passes (81 targets) for 708 yards (47.2 per game) with six TDs this season.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 295.5 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times, picking up six yards on one reception.
  • Jefferson has caught five passes (11 targets) for 87 yards (29.0 per game) with one TD over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

