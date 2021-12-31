Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has reeled in 44 passes (81 targets) for 708 yards (47.2 per game) with six TDs this season.

Jefferson has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 295.5 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times, picking up six yards on one reception.

Jefferson has caught five passes (11 targets) for 87 yards (29.0 per game) with one TD over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

