The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 37.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 42 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.4, 0.4 points above Thursday's over/under of 42.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Badgers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Badgers put up 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils give up (20.9).

When Wisconsin scores more than 20.9 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Badgers average 377.2 yards per game, 48.0 more yards than the 329.2 the Sun Devils give up per outing.

In games that Wisconsin picks up more than 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over three more times (22 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year the Sun Devils put up 13.3 more points per game (29.7) than the Badgers give up (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers allow (240.8).

Arizona State is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team amasses more than 240.8 yards.

The Sun Devils have 21 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 22 takeaways .

Season Stats