Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ertz has collected 638 receiving yards (39.9 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 60 balls on 93 targets.
- The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his 10 matchups against the Cowboys, Ertz's 52.5 receiving yards average is 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
- In 10 matchups with the Cowboys, Ertz has had a TD catch three times (including multiple scores in two games).
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times and racked up eight catches for 54 yards.
- Ertz has totaled 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game), reeling in 19 balls on 31 targets over his last three outings.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
