Bookmakers have listed player props for Zach Ertz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) face off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz has collected 638 receiving yards (39.9 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 60 balls on 93 targets.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his 10 matchups against the Cowboys, Ertz's 52.5 receiving yards average is 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).

In 10 matchups with the Cowboys, Ertz has had a TD catch three times (including multiple scores in two games).

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times and racked up eight catches for 54 yards.

Ertz has totaled 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game), reeling in 19 balls on 31 targets over his last three outings.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive