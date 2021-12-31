Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player props for Zach Ertz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) face off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ertz has collected 638 receiving yards (39.9 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 60 balls on 93 targets.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his 10 matchups against the Cowboys, Ertz's 52.5 receiving yards average is 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
  • In 10 matchups with the Cowboys, Ertz has had a TD catch three times (including multiple scores in two games).
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times and racked up eight catches for 54 yards.
  • Ertz has totaled 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game), reeling in 19 balls on 31 targets over his last three outings.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

