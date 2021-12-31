Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Zach Pascal ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 65 times.
  • Pascal has been the target of 65 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his one matchup against the Raiders, Pascal's 27 receiving yards total is 3.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Raiders.
  • This week Pascal will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
  • Pascal hauled in 29 yards (on two catches) in his last three games. He was targeted five times, and averaged 9.7 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

