There will be player prop betting options available for Zach Pascal ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 65 times.

Pascal has been the target of 65 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one matchup against the Raiders, Pascal's 27 receiving yards total is 3.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Raiders.

This week Pascal will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.

Pascal hauled in 29 yards (on two catches) in his last three games. He was targeted five times, and averaged 9.7 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

