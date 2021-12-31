Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 65 times.
- Pascal has been the target of 65 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his one matchup against the Raiders, Pascal's 27 receiving yards total is 3.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Raiders.
- This week Pascal will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
- Pascal hauled in 29 yards (on two catches) in his last three games. He was targeted five times, and averaged 9.7 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
