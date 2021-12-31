Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson leads New York with 2,013 passing yards (134.2 ypg) on 187-of-330 with seven touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has attempted 37 of his 330 passes in the red zone, accounting for 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- This week Wilson will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Wilson completed 63.6% of his pass attempts for 102 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also carried the ball four times for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 ypg), completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
