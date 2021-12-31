Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) meet in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson leads New York with 2,013 passing yards (134.2 ypg) on 187-of-330 with seven touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 37 of his 330 passes in the red zone, accounting for 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • This week Wilson will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Wilson completed 63.6% of his pass attempts for 102 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 ypg), completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

Powered By Data Skrive