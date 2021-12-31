Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) meet in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson leads New York with 2,013 passing yards (134.2 ypg) on 187-of-330 with seven touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 37 of his 330 passes in the red zone, accounting for 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

This week Wilson will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Wilson completed 63.6% of his pass attempts for 102 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also carried the ball four times for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 ypg), completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

