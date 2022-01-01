Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) play the Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 760 receiving yards (50.7 per game) are a team high. He has 57 receptions (94 targets) and four touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 19.4% (94 total) of his team's 485 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 145-yard performance against the 49ers last week on 11 catches while being targeted 16 times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Brown's 16 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

