Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 760 receiving yards (50.7 per game) are a team high. He has 57 receptions (94 targets) and four touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 19.4% (94 total) of his team's 485 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 145-yard performance against the 49ers last week on 11 catches while being targeted 16 times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Brown's 16 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
Chester Rogers
39
8.0%
26
284
1
3
4.2%
