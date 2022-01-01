Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

A.J. Dillon will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Dillon's Green Bay Packers (12-3) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has put up 677 rushing yards on 159 carries (45.1 yards per game) with three touchdowns this season.
  • He also has 289 receiving yards (19.3 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 387 times this season, and he's carried 159 of those attempts (41.1%).
  • The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Vikings, 19.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Vikings Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Vikings have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Dillon ran for 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
  • Dillon added three catches for 15 yards.
  • During his last three games, Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

