A.J. Dillon will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Dillon's Green Bay Packers (12-3) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has put up 677 rushing yards on 159 carries (45.1 yards per game) with three touchdowns this season.

He also has 289 receiving yards (19.3 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.

His team has run the ball 387 times this season, and he's carried 159 of those attempts (41.1%).

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Vikings, 19.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Vikings Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Dillon ran for 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).

Dillon added three catches for 15 yards.

During his last three games, Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

