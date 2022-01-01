Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has put up 677 rushing yards on 159 carries (45.1 yards per game) with three touchdowns this season.
- He also has 289 receiving yards (19.3 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 387 times this season, and he's carried 159 of those attempts (41.1%).
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Vikings, 19.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Vikings Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- The Vikings have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Dillon ran for 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
- Dillon added three catches for 15 yards.
- During his last three games, Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
