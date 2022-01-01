A.J. Green will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has hauled in 47 passes (77 targets) for 751 yards (50.1 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

Green has been the target of 77 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Green has averaged 56 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Green, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

This week Green will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Green was targeted three times, totaling 33 yards on one reception (averaging 33 yards per grab).

Over his last three outings, Green has 12 receptions (21 targets) for 199 yards, averaging 66.3 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive