January 1, 2022
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

A.J. Green will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has hauled in 47 passes (77 targets) for 751 yards (50.1 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
  • Green has been the target of 77 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Green has averaged 56 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Green, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • This week Green will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Green was targeted three times, totaling 33 yards on one reception (averaging 33 yards per grab).
  • Over his last three outings, Green has 12 receptions (21 targets) for 199 yards, averaging 66.3 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive