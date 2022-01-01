Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has churned out a team-high 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 24.1 receiving yards per game, catching 47 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns.
- He has handled 163, or 42.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 2.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Vikings allow 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Vikings are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Jones ran for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).
- Jones also racked up 21 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Jones has rushed for 159 yards (53.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
