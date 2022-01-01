There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has churned out a team-high 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 24.1 receiving yards per game, catching 47 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns.

He has handled 163, or 42.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 2.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Vikings allow 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Vikings are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Jones ran for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).

Jones also racked up 21 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Jones has rushed for 159 yards (53.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

Powered By Data Skrive