January 1, 2022
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has churned out a team-high 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 24.1 receiving yards per game, catching 47 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns.
  • He has handled 163, or 42.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 2.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Vikings allow 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Vikings are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Jones ran for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).
  • Jones also racked up 21 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has rushed for 159 yards (53.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

