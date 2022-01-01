Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Rodgers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North foes play in Week 17 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has 3,689 passing yards (245.9 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 68% of his throws and collecting 33 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
  • He also has 86 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 5.7 yards per game.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has thrown 96 passes in the red zone this season, 56.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Rodgers averages 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings, 34.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those matchups against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 269.7 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Rodgers completed 70.6% of his passes for 202 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • Rodgers has racked up 811 passing yards (270.3 per game) and has a 74.5% completion percentage this year (76-of-102) while throwing 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive