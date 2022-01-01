Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has 3,689 passing yards (245.9 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 68% of his throws and collecting 33 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
- He also has 86 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 5.7 yards per game.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers has thrown 96 passes in the red zone this season, 56.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Rodgers averages 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings, 34.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those matchups against the Vikings.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 269.7 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Rodgers completed 70.6% of his passes for 202 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
- Rodgers has racked up 811 passing yards (270.3 per game) and has a 74.5% completion percentage this year (76-of-102) while throwing 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
