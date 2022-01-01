Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Rodgers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North foes play in Week 17 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has 3,689 passing yards (245.9 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 68% of his throws and collecting 33 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

He also has 86 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 5.7 yards per game.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers has thrown 96 passes in the red zone this season, 56.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Rodgers averages 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings, 34.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those matchups against the Vikings.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 269.7 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Rodgers completed 70.6% of his passes for 202 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.

Rodgers has racked up 811 passing yards (270.3 per game) and has a 74.5% completion percentage this year (76-of-102) while throwing 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

