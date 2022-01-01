Before Adam Humphries hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Humphries and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Humphries has caught 38 passes on 58 targets for 368 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per game.

Humphries has been the target of 11.7% (58 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Humphries has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Humphries has averaged 15.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Humphries, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Humphries was targeted six times and picked up four yards on two receptions.

Humphries' nine catches (19 targets) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Humphries' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

