January 1, 2022
Adam Humphries Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Before Adam Humphries hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Humphries and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Humphries has caught 38 passes on 58 targets for 368 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per game.
  • Humphries has been the target of 11.7% (58 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • Humphries has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Humphries has averaged 15.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Humphries, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Humphries was targeted six times and picked up four yards on two receptions.
  • Humphries' nine catches (19 targets) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Humphries' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

