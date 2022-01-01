Publish date:
Adam Humphries Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds
Adam Humphries Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Humphries has caught 38 passes on 58 targets for 368 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per game.
- Humphries has been the target of 11.7% (58 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- Humphries has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Humphries has averaged 15.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Humphries, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Humphries was targeted six times and picked up four yards on two receptions.
- Humphries' nine catches (19 targets) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 ypg) in his last three games.
Humphries' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
