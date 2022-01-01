Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Alexander Mattison's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 129, or 31.0%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mattison has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers, 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mattison, in five matchups versus the Packers, has not run for a TD.
  • Mattison will go up against a Packers squad that allows 115.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Mattison put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 13 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Mattison has rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries (22.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

