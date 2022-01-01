Publish date:
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 129, or 31.0%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Mattison has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers, 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mattison, in five matchups versus the Packers, has not run for a TD.
- Mattison will go up against a Packers squad that allows 115.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Mattison put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 13 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Mattison has rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries (22.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
31.0%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
226
54.3%
1,067
6
45
54.2%
4.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.7%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.7%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
