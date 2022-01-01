Before placing any wagers on Alexander Mattison's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 129, or 31.0%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mattison has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers, 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mattison, in five matchups versus the Packers, has not run for a TD.

Mattison will go up against a Packers squad that allows 115.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Mattison put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 13 times while scoring one touchdown.

He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Mattison has rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries (22.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

Powered By Data Skrive