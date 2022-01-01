Before placing any wagers on Allen Lazard's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 17 when Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has put together a 366-yard season on 29 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 48 times and averages 24.4 receiving yards.

Lazard has been the target of 9.3% (48 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.

Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Lazard has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Lazard has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Vikings.

The 269.7 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Lazard was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 45 yards (22.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Lazard's stat line over his last three games shows 10 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 16 times.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2% Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

