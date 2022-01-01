Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has taken 197 carries for a team-leading 720 rushing yards (48.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 23.7 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Over his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game versus the Panthers, 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara had a rushing touchdown in five games versus the Panthers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 118.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Panthers are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Dolphins, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Kamara has run for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught eight balls for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

