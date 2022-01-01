There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has taken 197 carries for a team-leading 720 rushing yards (48.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

He also averages 23.7 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Over his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game versus the Panthers, 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara had a rushing touchdown in five games versus the Panthers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 118.5 yards per game.

This year the Panthers are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Dolphins, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Kamara has run for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught eight balls for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

